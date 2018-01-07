Cut food waste with Food Waste Tool

Food waste is not just a hit to your wallet, it’s a serious environmental issue too. Tesco, a supermarket chain in the UK, as released a online Food Waste Tool for the holidays, but you can use it any time of year. You just type the ingredients you’ve got left over and the tool will match those ingredients with recipes for you to try out. I tried it out a few times and each time got a dozen or so recipes to try. Next time you’ve got leftover ingredients, try this Food Waste Tool and you might just discover your new favorite recipe.

https://realfood.tesco.com/meal-planner/leftover-tool.html