Cut food waste by storing produce correctly

The average American household throws away about $640 worth of food each year. It’s a pretty big hit to your wallet and if you don’t compost it, all of that organic material goes to the landfill. Food waste makes up 20% of what we send to the landfill and is a big source of methane gas as it rots. One way you can keep money in your pocket and food from wasting is to store your produce correctly. I keep garlic, onions and potatoes in my closet, which is cool and dark. You can leave tomatoes on the counter for up to two weeks, just don’t put them in the fridge or they get mealy. I keep apples in the fridge in their own drawer, but if you just bought a bunch, they’ll also keep well in a box in the garage.

