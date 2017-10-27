Cutting home energy use can save $100s

Have you ever added up your energy bills? The average American household spends about $1500 on electricity and over $400 on natural gas, numbers that are expected to rise next year. When you look at those numbers, it’s easy to see why saving energy at home makes sense. So what are some simple things to do to keep some of that money in your pocket? I’ve talked about washing clothes in cold water, it not only makes your clothes last longer but also saves about $60 a year. Line drying your clothes saves about $200 a year, so doing it during dry months is about $100. Unplugging your printer saves $130 and shutting off your computer $75 a year. Seal and insulate your windows and that’s another $200.

http://www.apartmenttherapy.com/how-much-are-you-really-saving-when-you-wash-in-cold-water-or-power-down-your-laptop-250194?utm_source=at_daily&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=09282017&recip_id=147306