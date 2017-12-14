Darth Sidious Robbed a NE Portland Bank

Portland Police say a man that looks a little bit like Emperor Sheev Palpatine robbed a bank in Northeast Portland today. Let’s face it, robbing a bank, while evil, seems very low on the list of things that a Sith Lord would do… but what do I know?

Here’s the official release from the Portland Police Bureau – if you have any information, you can help out.

On Thursday December 14, 2017, around 1pm, East Precinct officers responded to a bank robbery at the U.S. Bank branch located at 12203 Northeast Glisan Street.

Officers arrived in the area and spoke with employees who told police that the suspect approached the bank teller, displayed a note demanding money, and obtained an undisclosed amount of cash. After obtaining the cash, the suspect left the bank without incident. No weapons were seen or implied during the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male, 50 to 60 years old, wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, blue jeans and sunglasses.

Robbery detectives have nicknamed the suspect “The Palpatine Bandit” due to the resemblance to Star Wars movie franchise character Emperor Sheev Palpatine, also known as Darth Sidious.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080, brett.hawkinson@portlandoregon.gov.