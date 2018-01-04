Dave Grohl Shops at Michaels?

You remember that one time, when you ran into your 4th grade teacher at the mall… and it blew your mind?

“Why is Mrs Harper here?,” you asked. “Doesn’t she live 24/7 at the school?”

Now that you’re older (I’m just guessing you’re not in 4th grade anymore), it would seem pretty normal for a regular person, like a school teacher, to shop at the local mall.

But that leads me to this: What the hell was Dave Grohl doing at a Michaels Craft Store?

Yep – some guy ran into Dave last week, shopping at Michaels. You can read about it here.

I shouldn’t be shocked by this… but somehow, I am.

Was he buying fabric? A new hot glue gun? (I totally need one of those, BTW)