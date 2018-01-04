Dead people who made more money than you or me.

Here are yearly income figures for a few peeps who are on the other side of 2017.

Elvis (The Presley kind), 55 million. He died over 40 years ago and he’s still making more than the living one! Well, at least the estate is.

Bob Marley, 21 million. He be Jammin’ years after he hasn’t.

Marilyn Monroe, 17 million.

Bruce Lee, 10 million

Einstein, 9 million. Not bad smart guy.

Heck, even accounting for inflation, some of these peeps make more being deceased than alive!

There are all sorts of ways to make cash while, ummm, dead. Licensing your image and continued residuals are just two of the big ones. I have an Einstein T-shirt at home. I’m guessing a buck or so went to Albert’s estate.

Think about it. Many of these peeps wouldn’t make this kind of money here and now had they lived in the here and now. OK, so it’s a problem that they couldn’t take advantage of their fame and fortune because they’re, you know, dead. But hey, it’s Fascinating!