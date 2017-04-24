Deconstructing homes in Portland

Old Portland homes coming down to make room for apartments, condos or just in-fill homes is happening all around the city. Some of the houses are bulldozed down, but more and more people are using salvage services to deconstruct the house, taking reusable items out of the structure to be used in other homes and kept out of the landfill. Habitat for Humanity recently took down a home near me and it was fascinating watching them strategically removing cabinets, doors, windows and even flooring. They sell those items in their ReStore. Salvage services will take down whole structures or just work on a room or two.

