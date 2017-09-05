The hood of my car. It’s snowing, sorta! It’s snowing, sorta!

I was wondering this morning why my lungs felt encumbered.

That 4800 acres close to the Gorge is spewing ash like crazy around Portland. When this is all done I’ll have to check my furnace filters to make sure they’re not all plugged up. Hey, the filters are there for a reason, right?

It must have been crazy back in the day when Mt. Saint Helens ‘sploded. My wife still has some of that ash that her cousin sent her, again, “back in the day.”

sd