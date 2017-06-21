Disposable paper cups are NOT recyclable

Every day that I come into work I take at least one disposable coffee cup out of the recycling. The common thought is that, its paper, why isn’t it recyclable? Well, if it was just paper, eventually that cup would leak. All disposable paper cups have plastic worked into the cup to help it hold liquid. This plastic makes the cups nearly impossible to recycle because it clogs the machinery. Starbucks alone hands out 4 billion single-use cups each year, 9 years ago they pledged to develop a 100% recyclable, biodegradable cup by 2015 and to get one quarter of customers to bring reusable cups. It’s 2017 and not much has changed. You have the power to change your habit though. Start bringing your own cup to your favorite coffee shop.

