How to dispose of medicines or other hazardous waste

Do you have some unused or expired medicine taking up space? You’ve got a couple of options for disposal. If you have other hazardous waste, think automotive fluids, pesticides, fertilizers, chemicals and propane cylinders, you can take it all to the hazardous waste facility or a free collection event. A handful of pharmacies will take pills, but if you just have a few, you can put them in the garbage. Mix it with coffee grounds or cat litter, so that it’s not tempting for children or pets. Never put medicine down the drain, it’s harmful to wildlife when it gets into lakes, rivers and streams, and to humans if it enters the water supply.

Call Metro to find a hazardous waste facility or event near you: 503-234-3000

