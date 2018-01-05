My dog is better than you dog…

Like many things in life we all root for the things that are important to us. Music styles being one of them. I’m old enough to remember when Rock and Roll fought for its rightful place in the annals of music society. “The only constant is change, right?”

Sure I can see attributes of Drake, Kendrick Lamar and their ilk. I have some of this work in my personal library. Still it stings a bit to see a report that touts what the music industry sales, streaming stats and music choices for the movie and TV industry already know… right? LOL

Hey, it’s all good music. It’s just interesting to set new trends, styles and the sort change before our very ears.

PS. The new (latest) Childish Gambino is really really really good. So there’s that as well.