Don’t Call In Sick Monday…Nobody Will Believe You!

I guess we can assume that not much work will get done at workplaces across America this monday as an estimated 14 million people are expected to call out sick with some sort of post-Super Bowl illness.

A survey found that 13.9 million workers expect to have a “bad cough” or “stomach virus” or “the flu” on Monday. Folks have been researching the Big Game’s effect on the workforce for more than a decade and while numbers may fluctuate each year, one clear fact remains: #SuperSickMonday is often the biggest day in America for calling out of work.”

The survey also found that 25 percent of people believe the day after the Super Bowl should be a national holiday. I totally agree that it should! -Mitch-