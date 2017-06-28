Don’t throw away strawberry tops!

I’m still picking strawberries from my garden. Since I usually only get about a half dozen each morning I rinse them and stand over my sink eating them before anyone else sees me. I’ve been composting the tops but I just discovered ways to use those too. The easiest thing to do is to add them to water, let it sit and an hour later you’ve got strawberry infused water. You can do the same with vinegar and have infused vinegar for dressings and sauces. While you’re infusing liquids, don’t forget vodka, rum or gin. Just let that sit for about 2 days before drinking. Those strawberry tops can also flavor kombucha and add to smoothies.

http://www.thekitchn.com/wait-dont-toss-those-strawberry-tops-245086?utm_source=k_weekly&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=06242017