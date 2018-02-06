Doritos Is Rolling Out “Lady Friendly” Chips

Who the heck thought this was a good idea? Apparently there are plans in the works to make female-friendly Doritos. In a recent interview, the CEO said the company was going to roll out “lady friendly” Doritos that will be quieter and less messy than regular Doritos. He says the reason for the new Doritos is because women “don’t like to crunch too loudly in public. And they don’t lick their fingers” (they clearly have never had lunch with Corey.) Apparently the new chips will be packaged differently as well, so women can carry them in their purses. Not surprisingly, social media is having a field day with this news, including a new Twitter hashtag #CrunchLouder. Should we really be telling women to be quiet? I don’t think this idea was run all the way up the flagpole before it was voted on.

-Mitch-