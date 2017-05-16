Drink a pint and help the planet
By Peggy LaPoint
|
May 16, 2017 @ 6:21 AM

What if you could help the planet by drinking beer.  Hopworks Urban Brewery has committed to donating one percent of its annual beer sales to environmental causes. Calling their campaign Good Beer Does Good, HUB joined the 1% for the Planet movement and kicks off the campaign today at the Hopworks Bikebar on N Williams from 4 to 11pm.  They’ll donate to Oregon Wild, Forest Park Conservancy, The Street Trust, Northwest Trail Alliance, Salmon-safe and The Freshwater Trust. Hopworks is already a Certified B Corp, they’re the first brewery in the Northwest to become certified and also has a brewpub on SE Powell.

http://portlandtribune.com/sl/358473-238501-environmental-groups-to-benefit-from-sales-at-hopworks-
http://www.onepercentfortheplanet.org/index.php

Related Content

Recycling Phones
Garden Home Community Library’s Sustainabili...
Resolution Tips
Mushroom Discovery Hike
Biking to Work
Garden Remodeling Class