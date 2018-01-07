Easy New Year’s Resolutions

It’s the second day of the new year and I’ve got some new year’s resolutions suggestions for you. Even if you’re not a resolutions person, these are ideas that you can implement throughout the year. First, eat less plastic. When you store food in plastic, those chemicals leach out into your food. Gradually replace plastic with glass. I use a combination of glass peanut butter jars and pyrex dishes for food storage and packing lunches. It’s healthier and it’s easier to see what I’ve got in my fridge, helping me waste less food. Eat less meat. It’s as easy as Meatless Monday. Cutting back on meat consumption is good for the earth, your wallet and your health.

https://www.rodalesorganiclife.com/wellbeing/eco-new-years-resolutions