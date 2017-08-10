Edible flowers from your garden

You’ve probably heard that you can eat nasturtiums and maybe you’ve even tried them in salads. But there are a lot of other types of flowers that you can eat. Flowers from herbs like basil, rosemary and cilantro taste similar to the rest of the plant. If you like leeks and garlic, then allium blooms are for you. If you’re looking for sweet flavors, try chamomile, clover or citrus flowers. Just a few things to remember though before you pick. Not every flower is edible, check a reference book first. Don’t eat roadside or florist flowers and skip blooms you find in public parks. They’re often treated with pesticides or herbicides. Flowers from your own, untreated garden are the best.

https://www.treehugger.com/green-food/42-flowers-you-can-eat.html