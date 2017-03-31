Edible weeds in your yard

What if I told you that those weeds growing in your yard were not only edible, but packed with nutrients? Dandelions are the most recognizable in the garden. Every part is completely edible and can be harvested at any time, but the smaller leaves are less bitter. Clovers are important for bees, but the red and white flowers can be eaten raw, cooked or dried for tea. And Plantains are another common weed that can be eaten raw, steamed or sautéed. But these weeds are also medicinal and can be used topically to soothe burns, stings, rashes and wounds. A word of caution, make sure you can identify these plants before you eat them and I don’t recommend harvesting from areas that have been sprayed or treated.

