Elliot Forest Sale Moves Forward

Last week the State Land Board, consisting of the governor, treasurer and secretary of state, voted to move forward on a sale of 80,000 acre-parcel of coastal forest land in Coos and Douglas counties to a timber company and Native American tribe. Environmental groups have been fighting to keep the land in public hands and Governor Kate Brown agrees, opposing Treasurer Tobias Read and Secretary of State Dennis Richardson. The sale of the Elliott forest is difficult because the land is a trust, the state must collect money from harvesting timber or other activities for the state’s Common School Fund. The state initially started the sales process because the forest was losing money but last year the forest was profitable. You can make your voice heard about the sale before the board meets again in April. I’ve got the story at kink dot fm.

Treasurer Read 503-378-4329

Secretary of State Richardson 503-986-1523

Governor Brown 503-378-4582