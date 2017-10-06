That email and the playlist that makes it all OK.

This is the email I got today…

I don’t care for your carefree attitude about KINK music.

That’s it. That one sentence. I’ve omitted the name just in case something-something… oh I don’t know.

I can’t win with some people. This is the funnest gig ever. So fun that I feel the need to use funnest in a sentence knowing darn well that it’s not a word. Where was I? Oh yeah.

Is it just me or do we need musical interludes like what KINK provides more than ever? Watching the news hurts my soul if I had one. But, that’s another email complaint for another time. Getting on Facebook can be just as mentally daunting as everyone has a converse opinion to the last person who also had a different idea than the last person who posted. What’s worst is I don’t know over half of my “friends” who are posting whatever? Now more than ever I ask, “who are all these people?”

Though my personal tastes favor over to indie rock lean with moments of assaulting guitars… lately all I wanna hear or can tolerate in Cat Stevens, Simon and Garfunkel, Carol King, Iron and Wine, The Decemberists and Jose Gonzalez.

Here is my Go To Playlist for those times when it’s all too much.



