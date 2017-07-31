England’s Refill campaign

A city in England has found a unique way to cut down on plastic water bottles. The community-driven initiative uses an app to connect people with businesses that will fill bottles with tap water. The Refill campaign includes participating cafes, shops and hotels that are willing to refill bottles for free. Businesses that sign up get a Refill sticker to put on their door, appear on an app that gives out their location to travelers and locals. The idea launched in 2015 with 200 businesses in Bristol and two years later, it has spread across England and into Germany. The app also offers reward points when people fill up their bottle, eventually you can redeem the points for a stainless steel water bottle.

https://www.treehugger.com/culture/uks-refill-campaign-clever-solution-plague-plastic-water-bottles.html