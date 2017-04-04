EPA approves dangerous pesticide

The EPA has gone against the advice of its own environmental experts and decided to deny a petition to ban the chemical pesticide chlorpyrifos, used on farms across the United States. The chemical was banned in 2000 for use indoors because inhalation or ingestion can cause nerve damage, particularly in children. Researchers have found that young children with chlorpyrifos in their blood had more developmental delays and disorders than children without. In 2015, the Obama administration proposed banning the pesticide altogether due to potential impairment on fetal development and on the nervous-system development on children. But last week EPA’s new leader, Scott Priutt, decided not to ban the pesticide.

http://www.rodalesorganiclife.com/wellbeing/toxic-pesticide-linked-to-brain-damage-in-kids