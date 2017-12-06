Everybody Loves Bon Jovi

For the past few years, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has used fan voting to help determine who should be inducted as part of it’s Rock Hall Classes. Voting for the 2018 class ended last night and Bon Jovi was the big winner, with more than DOUBLE the second place finisher. Bon Jovi clocked in with about 1.2 MILLION votes.

The Moody Blues finished at second with just under a million votes, followed by Dire Straits, The Cars and Judas Priest.

Here’s a breakdown of the votes:

Bon Jovi – approximately 1,200,000 votes Moody Blues – 955,000 Dire Straits – 613,000 The Cars – 552,000 Judas Priest – 537,000 The Zombies – 528,000 Eurythmics – 451,000 J. Geils Band – 349,000 Depeche Mode – 302,000 Nina Simone – 185,000 Kate Bush – 179,000 Radiohead – 176,000 Rage Against the Machine – 168,000 The MC5 – 127,000 LL Cool J – 118,000 Sister Rosetta Tharpe – 111,000 Link Wray – 99,000 Rufus featuring Chaka Khan – 85,000 The Meters – 59,000

Who should be higher on this list? But before you answer, did you go online and vote?