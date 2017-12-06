Everybody Loves Bon Jovi

For the past few years, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has used fan voting to help determine who should be inducted as part of it’s Rock Hall Classes. Voting for the 2018 class ended last night and Bon Jovi was the big winner, with more than DOUBLE the second place finisher. Bon Jovi clocked in with about 1.2 MILLION votes.
The Moody Blues finished at second with just under a million votes, followed by Dire Straits, The Cars and Judas Priest.
Here’s a breakdown of the votes:
- Bon Jovi – approximately 1,200,000 votes
- Moody Blues – 955,000
- Dire Straits – 613,000
- The Cars – 552,000
- Judas Priest – 537,000
- The Zombies – 528,000
- Eurythmics – 451,000
- J. Geils Band – 349,000
- Depeche Mode – 302,000
- Nina Simone – 185,000
- Kate Bush – 179,000
- Radiohead – 176,000
- Rage Against the Machine – 168,000
- The MC5 – 127,000
- LL Cool J – 118,000
- Sister Rosetta Tharpe – 111,000
- Link Wray – 99,000
- Rufus featuring Chaka Khan – 85,000
- The Meters – 59,000
Who should be higher on this list? But before you answer, did you go online and vote?