Everybody Loves Bon Jovi
By Cort Johnson
|
Dec 6, 2017 @ 1:26 PM

For the past few years, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has used fan voting to help determine who should be inducted as part of it’s Rock Hall Classes.  Voting for the 2018 class ended last night and Bon Jovi was the big winner, with more than DOUBLE the second place finisher. Bon Jovi clocked in with about 1.2 MILLION votes.

The Moody Blues finished at second with just under a million votes, followed by Dire StraitsThe Cars and Judas Priest.

Here’s a breakdown of the votes:

  1. Bon Jovi – approximately 1,200,000 votes
  2. Moody Blues – 955,000
  3. Dire Straits – 613,000
  4. The Cars – 552,000
  5. Judas Priest – 537,000
  6. The Zombies – 528,000
  7. Eurythmics – 451,000
  8. J. Geils Band – 349,000
  9. Depeche Mode – 302,000
  10. Nina Simone – 185,000
  11. Kate Bush – 179,000
  12. Radiohead – 176,000
  13. Rage Against the Machine – 168,000
  14. The MC5 – 127,000
  15. LL Cool J – 118,000
  16. Sister Rosetta Tharpe – 111,000
  17. Link Wray – 99,000
  18. Rufus featuring Chaka Khan – 85,000
  19. The Meters – 59,000

 Who should be higher on this list?  But before you answer, did you go online and vote?

Related Content

Gal Gadot Tries a Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup ...
Cats VS Cucumbers
U2 – You’re The Best Thing About Me VI...