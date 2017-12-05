Favorite band… I have 46 of them.

Favorite band number one in no particular order….

The Beatles.

I was talking to a 17-year-old last week who was schooling me in the attributes of John, Paul, George, and Ringo.

It amazed me that after all these years someone in the demo was interested in a band that actively rocked many peep’s worlds from 1963 to 1970.

The Beatles are an obvious choice. Probably one of the biggest rock bands ever… ever. A band being that popular again is highly unlikely. No seriously.

Besides having a spectacular array of titles and albums, their music appeared at a time when the world was not so vast in choices and selections. Hey back in the 60’s all you had was radio, your singles/albums that you could afford, magazines, 3 channels on TV, Movies, books, and…and, well that was usually it.

Now in this day and age, that battle for mindshare is so extensive and far-reaching that it’s impossible to the masses to reach a consensus on what’s awesome or important. Hey, access to music on demand is crazy accessable

Thus, a band as big as the Beatles could never happen again. A band as good or better than the Beatles could and does happen. But, without mass consensus, it’s not as far reaching.

Don’t believe me? Ask 5 random 16-year-olds what their favorite bands are and see if you can get any of their band names to match up.

This is an exercise I perform frequently enough and find that music interests are farther apart from person to person than ever before.

ANYWAY, back to the Beatles… There were two eras to the Beatles. The pop song Beatles and the experimental, visionary Beatles. The Beatles later, along with the Stones created the rock genre KINK was based on in 1968.

For me the Beatles less pop incarnation spoke to me in my youth and still resonates today as I have not tired of those tracks…at all. I find that amazing when I think of it.