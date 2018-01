If you enjoy drinking India Pale Ales, you might want to enjoy them in moderation … because the hops that give an IPA it’s unique taste have chemicals that can lead to man boobs.

Brewers of IPAs, who — because of their job — have to taste the beers often, know this and have a special name for the condition, calling it “Brewer’s Droop.”

The chemicals also, unfortunately, hurt the performance of guys in the bedroom. I would imagine moderation is key here…as in most things! Click HERE for more.