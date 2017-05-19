First Sunday Parkways ride is Sunday

This Sunday is the first in the Sunday Parkways bike rides. The last couple of years, they’ve finished in close-in SE Portland, but this year, that’s where they’re kicking off the series. If you’ve never done a Sunday Parkway ride, they’re pretty casual. You can join the ride at any point on the route during the 11am – 4pm ride time and there are a lot of stops throughout the ride that you can jump off your bike and join in in some activities. They’ve got a live music stage, zumba classes, disc golf and slack lines along with snacks throughout the route. There are also a couple of spots where you can get your bike repaired, should you need it.

