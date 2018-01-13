First World Problems; Exhibit A

How did this happen? Apparently, somehow we accumulated too many autographed guitars.

They’re taking up too much room.

Oh, I know what you’re thinking… just give them away. You say you have room in your collection for a Green Day-Billie Joe Armstrong or Eric Clapton or Mondo Cozmo signed guitar?

It’s not that easy. I’m told that the guitar audit has to be completed and then the corresponding paperwork of agreement that came with each guitar must be adhered to. I’ve been told that many of these guitars are to be distributed just so… whatever that means. I just know that many of them have been here for years.

After all that, my guess is that frustration or lunch will set in and all these will end up back in the closet! That is a guess.