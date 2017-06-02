Food composting at the curb  

If you live in Portland, Lake Oswego or Forest Grove, you may have access to curbside composting. In addition to yard debris, you can put meat, eggs, dairy, bread, coffee grounds, vegetables, fruit, paper napkins and towels along with pizza delivery boxes, leftovers and spoiled food in that bin. Adding food waste to this bin cuts down on garbage and has allowed many people to go to once a month pick up. There are some things that don’t belong in your yard debris bin. Keep out fireplace ashes, lumber, chicken manure and diapers. If you have any questions about home recycling or composting, Ask Metro.

https://www.portlandoregon.gov/bps/article/402972

http://www.ci.oswego.or.us/sustainability/recycling-waste

http://forestgrove-or.gov/community/page/garbage-recycling

Ask Metro: 503-234-3000

