Free naturescaping classes in September

Fall is the perfect time to plant in the garden and the East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District is offering up a series of workshops on naturescaping. The free classes kick off in North Portland focusing on Urban Weeds, but the rest of the workshops are on the eastside, covering native plants, beneficial insects, how to attract pollinators and naturescaping basics.



