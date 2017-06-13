Frugal lifestyle is a green lifestyle
By Peggy LaPoint
|
Jun 13, 2017 @ 3:16 PM

When it comes to a more sustainable lifestyle, the idea of frugality might not even cross your mind.  Yet being frugal is a big part of leading a less wasteful life. When you’re buying less, buying better and not shopping out of boredom, you’re saving money and resources. There are other ways that a frugal lifestyle goes hand-in-hand with a green lifestyle. For as many weeks out of the year as possible, I line-dry our clothes, which saves electricity but also is easier on our clothes. Biking, walking, taking transit and carpooling are a lot less expensive than driving everywhere. Buying secondhand saves money and resources, and when you’re buying something new, invest in high-quality, long-lasting items. Don’t mistake being cheap for being frugal.

https://www.treehugger.com/culture/frugality-environmentalism.html

http://www.frugalwoods.com/2017/05/26/you-cant-buy-your-way-to-green-how-frugality-is-environmentalism/

