Fruitcake is Not A Doorstop!

Hey!!!!!! It’s fruit and cake! Both. Together in one tasty array of yum! Why does this heavy little cake get so ridiculed? Fruit and cake together. It’s like ice cream and pie. You’d eat that right? Right!

HOW DID THE FRUITCAKE BECOME A NATIONAL JOKE?!?!

I blame it on the late, great Johnny Carson. For 30 years he made it a point to joke about it. Thirty years. People laughed. They laughed a lot. That’s where the trouble started.

OK, enough of that.

As a public service. For the next four days I’ll be collecting fruitcakes for those who are not fortunate enough to enjoys a slice of bread with candied fruit and walnuts.

If you have a fruitcake that is in need of a good home please bring the tasty brick to the KINK studios. I will personally see that each and every morsel of holiday pleasure get in the hands of someone who would really like to consume a slice equal to 660 calories… or by the loaf 5600 empty calories. mmmmmm delish and not remotely nutrish.

KINK RADIO

1211 SW 5th Ave Suite 600 / Portland (Seri, take me to KINK)

We’re open 8:30 AM till 5:30 PM (closed weekends and Christmas day… cha)

The Orange and green lines let you out right in front of our building.

While you’re here helping the universe be a better place. Ask for me a the front desk and I’ll show you around the place. We’ll talk music, people and novelty ice cream and, and… something-something. It’ll be fun. No fruitcake will become a doorstop, or boat anchor or paperweight.

You will be a better human for this.

sd