Gag Order. Share if this hurts your heart.

On Tuesday, the Trump administration instituted a communications blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency, along with the Agriculture and Interior departments. Employees from all three agencies are restricted from communicating with the public through social media sites, blogs and their websites. Scientists and staff were told they may not send out press releases or discuss taxpayer-funded work with anyone outside the agencies. It’s unclear if these are temporary or long-term policies.

There’s now word that the new administration has instructed the EPA to remove the climate change page from its website. That page contains important research information on global warming and detailed data on emissions, along with a multiagency Climate Change indicators report that delves into the causes and effects of climate change.

New administrations often move quickly to take over agencies, including the Obama administration when they stepped in in 2008. What makes this more concerning is that these particular agencies deal with scientific evidence around climate change. As federal agencies, they’re funded by taxpayer dollars and Americans have a right to know what’s being done to protect them and the environment.

President Trump came into office as the only head of state in the world to reject the overwhelming evidence that mankind is driving climate change. Over 190 leaders around the globe at least partially acknowledge the threat of climate change. We had hoped that once he was elected, President Trump would discontinue his campaign rhetoric and instead, surround himself with people who accept the scientific consensus. The majority of Americans believe the science behind climate change and deserve a president that respects those findings. We’re at a critical juncture in the effort to protect our environment. Any action that slows that effort is a huge step backward.

These gag orders also speak to a lack of transparency on behalf of the new administration. After the election, the President’s transition team said that Trump’s level of transparency had exceeded any modern president. We wonder where that transparency is now.

