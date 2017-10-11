Garden Home Sustainability Fair

Friday night the Garden Home Community Library hosts their 7th annual Sustainability Fair, free and open to the public. The night includes a repair station where you can bring two items like a blender, coffee maker, bike or clothing for repair. My friend, Betty, will be there with her Reduce Your Waste Project, helping attendees reduce their day to day waste. You can test drive a Nissan Leaf electric car and you’ll also find the Portland Urban Beekeepers, Victory Seed Company and Oregon Rain Harvesting at the event. If you are bringing something to be repaired, you’ll need to register first.

http://www.gardenhomelibrary.org/events/adults/2017/10/13/sustainability-repair-fair

Register here to have something repaired:

https://goo.gl/forms/1hBOalskkukf8MYW2