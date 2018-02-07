Gardening classes

I may have jumped the gun a bit, but I planted a couple dozen snap pea seeds last week. It’s hard to be a patient gardener with temperatures in the 50’s. If you’ve got the gardening itch, the East Multnomah Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting some workshops throughout the Portland area. The class on urban weeds focuses on how to get the upper hand on aggressive weeds without synthetic herbicides. Another other class will teach you about the benefits of gardening with native plants and how to help them thrive. There are also classes on beneficial insects, attracting pollinators, naturescaping and rain gardens 101.

