Get rid of musty smells

It’s about this time of year that some things in the house start to smell musty or stale. Instead of using chemicals to cover it up, consider some natural remedies. On the next sunny day, hang the item outside for a while. There’s nothing like a few hours in the sunshine to make anything smell good. Now that we’re back to a rainy period, you can make your own indoor air freshener. All you need is your favorite essential oil, water and vodka. For a nonalcoholic air freshener, set a few saucers of white vinegar around the house to absorb odors. You can even put a few drops of essential oil on cotton balls and place them in areas that need freshening up. Just make sure they’re out of reach of kids and pets.

https://www.rodalesorganiclife.com/home/natural-ways-to-remove-odors