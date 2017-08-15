How to get rid of wasp nest without chemicals

Last week we discovered a wasp’s nest right outside our back door. I didn’t want spray it with anything toxic for a number of reasons, particularly because it was right outside my kitchen and above my vegetable garden. We waited until nighttime hoping the wasps would be less active and sprayed the nest with soap and water. That combination clogs their breathing spores. Then we knocked the nest into a bucket of water. The best way to do that is a cloth bag over the nest first, but it wasn’t possible in our case. If you want to keep wasps away, plants like spearmint, thyme citronella and eucalyptus are natural wasp repellents. You can also add a few drops of peppermint oil to cotton pads and place them in spots where wasps like to build nests.

