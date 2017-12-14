Give the gift of an experience for the holidays

Research backs me up here, people cherish experiences over things. If you’re struggling with what to give this holiday season, keep that in mind. Giving experiences can be easy and it’s green. There’s no extra packaging and chances are, they’re local and help the economy here. So you need ideas? How about a museum pass for the art lover, season tickets for theatre or dance enthusiast, concert tickets for a music lover or game tickets for a sports fan. If you’ve got a chef on the list, you could get them a subscription to a CSA. If you’ve got someone who doesn’t want a gift but you want to honor them, there’s a species adoption program with the World Wildlife Fund or plenty of environmental groups to donate to for your friend.

