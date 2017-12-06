Next time you’re at the grocery store, you might see a new label. Two companies, BioChecked and The Detox Project have started issuing a non-glyphosate certification and the “Glyphosate Residue Free” label will indicate whether foods or beverages contain any residue of the herbicide. Glyphosate is more commonly known as Roundup and is the most widely used agricultural chemical. While the EPA states that there’s not enough evidence to link glyphosate and cancer, the World Health Organization has labeled it as a probable cause of cancer and California has classified the herbicide as a carcinogen. In addition, 44 studies found that exposure to Roundup doubles farmers’ risk of developing non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

https://www.rodalesorganiclife.com/food/glyphosate-free-seal?internal_recirc=hpblock1