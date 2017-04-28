Go Box reduces plastic waste for take-out meals

When I’m working all day downtown I don’t always bring my lunch with me so I go explore some of the food carts. There’s so much great food in these pods but I found myself skipping some of them because I don’t like all of the waste that comes with it. In steps Go Box. Go Box works with over 80 vendors downtown and in the Lloyd Center to reduce waste with reusable containers. For $18 a year, you get unlimited use of Go Box to use at these vendors which are easy to find with their Go Box app. That works out to 35 cents if you use it once a week. The containers are leak-proof, BPA free and Go Box is easy to use.

https://www.goboxpdx.com/

