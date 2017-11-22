Go for a hike on Green Friday

Instead of going shopping on Friday, lace up your hiking shoes and get outside. Northwest state parks are waiving their all day-use fees for the day after Thanksgiving. Green Friday in Oregon features no parking fees for 26 parks and don’t forget your reusable coffee mug because this year Oregon Parks and Recreation have teamed up with Starbucks and Smith Teamaker to provide hot coffee and tea to visitors at Tryon Creek, Fort Stevens, Rooster Rock, Silver Falls and Cape Blanco state parks. This is the third year the parks have been free, inspired by REI when they decided to close on Black Friday and encourage people to go outside instead of shopping.

