Go Lloyd events for Bike Month

The folks at Go Lloyd, in the Lloyd District have dozens of workshops and events planned for Bike Month. The popular Build a Bike Bucket workshop is planned along with workshops on Cycling Essentials and Basics of Bike Maintenance. They’re hosting a couple of Bike Repair Stations, serving up Breakfasts for Bicyclists and will host their 20th annual Go Lloyd Bike to Work Day party on the 19th. The weather is looking up and it’s a perfect time to get your bike tuned up for the season.

Go Lloyd bike events: http://www.golloyd.org/blog-1/2017/3/31/spring-bike-month-events