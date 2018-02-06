If You Are Going To A Foo Fighters Show, Don’t Bring Unflattering Photos Of Ryan Seacrest

Touring can be really monotonous, so Foo Fighters have found a clever way to make each show even more fun and I think it is hiliarious!

In the past they’ve included silly requests on their tour riders, and now they’ve decided to get creative with the types of items that are banned from their shows. A sign outside Mount Smart stadium in Auckland, New Zealand Saturday night included the standard list of prohibited items such as glass bottles, prepared food, laser pens and umbrellas.

But they got rather creative with some of the other banned items:

Unflattering photos of Ryan Seacrest .

. Derogatory press clippings of Shania Twain .

. Mixtapes not in CD format

Any mention of Friendster or Webster (starring Emmanuel Lewis ).

(starring ). Pirated VHS tapes of Land of the Lost , the TV series.

, the TV series. Any pencil that isn’t a number-two pencil.

-Mitch-