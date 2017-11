We’re guessing that everybody who texted in to win the trip to LA to listen to the new U2 album and meet and take pics with Bono and the Edge would want to know who actually won the whole enchilada.

Beverly Wallin and a guest get flown out to LA. Their accommodations are taken care of and Bono and the Edge await the flash of pics being taken with them.

Congrats! Ain’t that a thing…a thing you’ll be able to talk about for years!