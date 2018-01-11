Good news on the ozone layer

How about some good news on the environment. The hole in the ozone layer was first discovered in the 1980’s. The ozone layer is the layer of the atmosphere that protects Earth from ultraviolet radiation that can cause skin cancer, cataracts and suppresses our immune system. When the hole was discovered, nations jumped into action and signed the Montreal Protocol that banned CFCs, the chemicals responsible for destroying the ozone. Decades later, the ozone hole is the smallest since 1988. The ozone layer is still decades from full recovery and it’s just one environmental problem but it shows that positive change is possible if humans take action. Whether on a national scale or individually, big or small, our daily actions make a difference.

