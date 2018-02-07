Gorge fundraiser

The Gorge is our backyard and we are all anxious to get back out onto the hiking trails. But a lot of work and healing needs to be done before that can happen. There’s a nonprofit hoping to raise enough money to clear trails of rocks and fallen trees so that they can be opened soon. Oregon’s Kitchen Table hopes to raise $525,000 by March 15th to open three trails in the Gorge and they’re offering various incentives to those who donate, including a dinner at the Multnomah Falls Lodge. As of January 31st, they were a little more than half way there. Donations are tax deductible.

