Governors and Mayors take the lead on climate change

So the president has decided to withdraw the United States from the Paris Accord. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that the United States won’t move forward on green initiatives. As soon as President Trump made his announcement, California Governor Jerry Brown announced that his state, along with New York and Washington state were forming the United States Climate Alliance. Nearly a dozen governors immediately declared their support for the Paris Accord with over 60 mayors from major cities announcing that they ‘will adopt, honor and uphold the commitments to the goals enshrined in the Paris Agreement.’ The Trump Administration has decided to deny that climate change exists and step back when leadership is needed. Thankfully there are many in leadership roles throughout the country that understand the science behind climate change and are willing to take charge to lead us forward.

