Grassfed beef not as environmentall friendly as we thought

If you eat grassfed beef because you want to lessen your environmental impact, I’ve got bad news for you. A new report from the Food Climate Research Network finds that grazing animals actually add more carbon to the atmosphere than they take out. The report follows two years of research with 300 sources and shows that animals raised in feedlots have a smaller environmental impact because, in part, their life span is shorter. It’s what you’d call an ‘inconvenient truth’. I don’t plan on going back to beef raised in that fashion because I believe that grassfed beef is still healthier, but it reinforces the fact that if you want to help the environment with your eating habits, eating less meat is the way to go.

https://www.treehugger.com/green-food/study-says-grass-fed-beef-isnt-better-planet.html