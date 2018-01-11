Green your beauty routine

Looking to start green habits? Let’s start with your beauty routine. First, use up what you have, as long as it’s not toxic, it’s more eco-friendly to use up what you already own. As you’re replacing your products, look at the packaging and choose products that are not only free of harmful chemicals, but have little to no packaging. I love bar soap, not only because there are so many different kinds, but because they’re cheaper than liquid soap. You can buy shampoo and conditioner in bulk to cut down on waste. Speaking of shampoo, you can conserve product by washing your hair less. I’ve got dry hair and washing too much makes it frizzy, so I wash it once a week or less. If you’ve got oily hair, dry shampoo is a good alternative.

https://www.treehugger.com/organic-beauty/4-easy-steps-more-eco-friendly-beauty-routine.html