Being green doesn’t have to break the bank

I think there’s this idea that living more sustainably means spending more money, but living green doesn’t mean you have to drive an electric car. I save more money by adopting green habits than if I lived more conventionally. I bought an espresso maker to make my own latte every morning with organic coffee beans and milk, saving myself about a thousand dollars a year. I grow some of my own food, shop secondhand for many things, while investing in high quality items that last a long time. I hang my clothes to dry, take mass transit or bike and walk, and use cloth napkins and towels instead of paper.

