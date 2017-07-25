Gresham’s West Orient Middle School achieves highest level of Green Schools

Congrats to Gresham’s West Orient Middle School, they’ve joined 12 other Oregon schools to achieve the highest level of Green Schools. Green Team students tackle the school’s weekly recycling, taking out contaminated items and they pass out bags to students to bring back bottles and cans for redemption. The team also collects usable school supplies at the end of the school year to be re-used the following year. Students pick up litter around the school regularly too. West Orient recently conducted a waste audit and found their recycling rate about 70 percent but they’ve got bigger plans for the coming school year. Low flush toilets are being installed, they’ll challenge each grade to see who can recycle more and the school will try “low-light Thursdays” to see if they can reduce lighting around the school.

